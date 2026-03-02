MWC 2026: Lenovo unveils 6 futuristic concepts, foldable Legion Go and modular AI laptop

New Delhi:

At this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Lenovo went all out. The company rolled out a lineup packed with new consumer laptops, business machines, and a handful of wild, futuristic concepts—six of them, actually—that offer a glimpse into where Lenovo thinks PCs and mobile devices are headed.

Fresh off a strong CES showing earlier in the year, Lenovo kept the energy going with new Yoga, Legion, ThinkPad, and ThinkBook devices. But they didn’t stop there—AI-powered desk gadgets and modular hardware ideas made the cut, too.

Legion Go Fold: Gaming Handheld Meets Tiny Laptop

The Legion Go Fold Concept easily stole the spotlight. Picture a 7.7-inch POLED display that unfolds into a roomy 11.6-inch screen, ready for games in either landscape or portrait mode. Snap on the detachable wireless keyboard, and suddenly you’ve got a compact Windows laptop in your hands.

Under the hood, there’s an Intel Lunar Lake chip and a hefty 32GB of RAM. It’s a blend of gaming, work, and portability in one device. Sure, it’s still a prototype, but Lenovo showing off its internals makes it clear they’re serious about bringing this thing to life.

Yoga Book Pro 3D: Glasses-Free 3D for Creators

Then there’s the Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept. This is a dual-screen laptop built for artists and 3D designers. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, so there’s plenty of power. The real magic? Eye-tracking turns the vibrant OLED screens into glasses-free 3D displays.

Snap-on magnetic accessories bring up touch menus on the second screen, and a built-in kickstand makes it easy to work anywhere. It’s pretty clear Lenovo wants to be the go-to brand for immersive creative tools.

ThinkBook Modular AI PC: Easy Upgrades, Easy Repairs

The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept is all about flexibility and sustainability. You can swap out ports, detach the display, or change the keyboard—everything connects with pogo pins for power and data.

Lenovo’s pushing hard on repairability, building on the praise it got for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition, which was a breeze to open up and fix.

New Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad Devices

Lenovo’s consumer lineup is getting bigger, too. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition arrives in May, loaded with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips and a $1,949 price tag.

Other highlights:

Yoga Pro 7a with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ chips

Legion 7a gaming laptop

IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

IdeaPad Slim 3i

Legion Tab gaming tablet

Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

There’s something here for creators, gamers, students, and anyone on a budget.

ThinkPad and Business Devices for 2026

For business users, Lenovo refreshed its ThinkPad T-Series—think the T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5, both with top marks for repairability. Inside, you’ll find Snapdragon X2 Elite, AMD Ryzen AI Pro 400, or Intel Core Ultra chips.

They also showed off the rugged ThinkTab X11 Android tablet and new ThinkVision mobile monitors, both aimed at business professionals on the move.

AI Desk Companions: Work Companion and Workmate

Lenovo introduced two new AI-powered desk buddies: the AI Work Companion and AI Workmate. These always-on devices handle your schedule, summarize documents, whip up presentations, and can even project content.

It’s obvious Lenovo wants to lead the charge when it comes to AI-driven productivity tools—whether you’re working from home, the office, or anywhere in between.