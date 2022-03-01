MWC 2022: Poco X4 Pro launched with bigger camera and Qualcomm Processor

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: POCO Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco has introduced two new handsets in MWC 2020 which is taking place in Barcelona. Poco X4 Pro and Poco M4 Pro are the two handsets that got launched and highlight the processor and camera muscle in the device.

Poco X4 Pro is the first smartphone from the company that comes with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera. On the other hand, Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and bags a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging with (67W capabilities).

The smartphones will be available in two storage variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB internal which will be priced at €299 (around INR 25,300) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at €349 (around INR 29,500). Both the variants are available in three colour variants- Laser Blue, Laser Black and POCO Yellow.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone is set to go on sale by March 2, but will not be available in India, as per the sources.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution). Powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, the new smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and will support Dynamic RAM expansion of up to 11GB. For storage, the device comes with up to 256GB of storage which can be expanded further by up to 1TB through a microSD card and the device runs on Android 11 OS which is layered with MIUI 13 over-the-top.

For photography, Poco X4 Pro features a triple rear camera- 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. In the front, the device features a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset features a 5,000mAh battery.