Motorola Signature Set for India launch on January 7, 2026: All we know so far

Motorola has officially confirmed that its latest premium offering, the Motorola Signature, will launch in India on January 7, 2026. Ahead of the debut, the company has teased the handset’s design through social media posts and a dedicated Flipkart microsite. While full hardware specifications remain under wraps, these teasers and recent leaks give us a clear look at what to expect from this flagship device.

Premium design and display

The Motorola Signature is set to stand out with a sophisticated fabric-finish rear panel. On the front, the device features a flat display with uniform, ultra-slim bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

In terms of ergonomics, the volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right edge. Notably, a new physical button is visible on the left side; industry insiders speculate this could be a dedicated camera shutter, a customizable shortcut key, or a specialised trigger for AI-driven functions.

Advanced camera system

Motorola is positioning the Signature as a powerhouse for mobile photography. Teaser images of the rear camera module confirm the inclusion of a periscope telephoto lens, a feature typically reserved for top-tier flagship models. This suggests the phone will offer high-quality optical zoom and enhanced long-range capabilities.

Flagship performance and software

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature promises top-of-the-line performance. It was recently spotted on Geekbench, where it delivered impressive scores of 2,854 in single-core and 9,411 in multi-core tests.

The listing confirms the following powerhouse specs:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC (featuring two cores at 3.80GHz and six cores at 3.32GHz.

GPU: Adreno 829.

Memory: 16GB of RAM.

Software: Android 16, making it one of the first devices to ship with the latest OS version.

With its blend of unique aesthetics and cutting-edge silicon, the Motorola Signature is shaping up to be a major contender in the 2026 flagship market.

