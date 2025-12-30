Samsung Galaxy S26 Series may launch with significant price hikes Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may see a significant price increase due to the rising costs of internal components. Additionally, the flagship devices are rumoured to go on sale a full month after their official unveiling.

New Delhi:

Samsung typically rolls out its flagship Galaxy S series in January. However, reports suggest the company may delay this year's launch, with the Galaxy S26 series now expected to debut in February 2026. As the launch date approaches, new leaks are providing insight into the expected pricing and specifications of these upcoming smartphones.

Rising costs impacting launch price

A recent report suggests that the Galaxy S26 series could launch at a significantly higher price point due to the rising cost of components. Furthermore, it is rumoured that the flagship series will go on sale a full month after its official unveiling.

According to The Bell, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division is working hard to reduce manufacturing costs. These efforts are being hampered by price hikes for various hardware components. Additionally, intensifying market competition has forced the company to increase its spending on marketing and labor, further driving up the final retail price of the handsets.

This indicates that the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra could all be priced considerably higher than their predecessors. For context, the previous generation launched at the following starting prices in India:

Galaxy S25: Rs 80,999

Galaxy S25+: Rs 99,999

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rs 1,29,999

Advanced 2nm technology

In more positive news, Samsung has launched a new mobile processor that is the first in the world to utilize advanced 2nm technology. This powerful chip will be featured in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. Designed to outperform current 3nm chips, this processor will provide smoother multitasking, faster performance, and the enhanced processing power required to handle complex on-device Artificial Intelligence tasks.

Samsung announced the Exynos 2600 ahead of the upcoming Galaxy S26 launch, signaling plans to showcase the chip at CES 2026 next month. As the world’s first smartphone processor built on a 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process, it represents a massive leap in mobile semiconductor technology.