Motorola Signature India price leaks ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 1TB Storage and more Motorola Signature India price leaks ahead of its January 23 launch. Check expected pricing, RAM and storage options, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 specs, colours, and Flipkart availability.

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Motorola Signature smartphone in India. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone maker has gone live with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, offering early hints about the phone’s key specifications, features, and colour options.

Now, fresh information regarding the Motorola Signature’s expected price, along with its RAM and storage configurations, has surfaced online. Interestingly, the newly leaked pricing is significantly lower than the previously reported box price.

According to the Flipkart microsite, the Motorola Signature will pack a 5,200mAh battery and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, with support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage in the top variant.

Motorola Signature price in India (expected)

Tech tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Motorola Signature will be priced at Rs 64,999 in India for the base variant, which offers 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The top-end variant, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, is expected to be priced at Rs 69,999.

This pricing is notably lower than an earlier leaked box price, which suggested a cost of Rs 84,999 for the highest storage configuration.

Motorola Signature India launch and colour options

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Signature will launch in India on January 23. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, where the microsite is already live.

The handset will be offered in two colour options:

Pantone Martini Olive

Pantone Carbon

Motorola Signature key specifications and features

As per details revealed on the microsite, the Motorola Signature comes with a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The smartphone will support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and feature a Bose-tuned audio system.

Camera, design and build details

The Motorola Signature will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor. It will also offer 3.5x optical zoom.

In terms of design, the phone will sport an aluminium frame, measure just 6.99mm in thickness, and weigh approximately 186 grams.

Display, software and performance

First unveiled at CES 2026, the Motorola Signature runs Hello UI based on Android 16. It features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264×2780 pixels, a 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits.

Built on a 3nm process, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, positioning it as a premium flagship offering.

