WhatsApp testing a new switch to let users try upcoming features without joining beta

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to try under-development features without enrolling in the official beta programme. According to a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp features in development, the company has begun testing this functionality with the public, as some beta testers have reported seeing a new option to join the beta programme directly from within the app.

Why WhatsApp is introducing this feature

Currently, the Google Play Store limits WhatsApp’s beta programme to a maximum of 10,000 participants. As a result, the beta slots are almost always full, preventing many users from accessing early versions of new features.

This new in-app beta access feature could help WhatsApp overcome the Play Store limitation by allowing more users to test upcoming features. With this change, users may have a higher chance of accessing WhatsApp beta features without relying solely on Play Store availability.

Feature available in latest WhatsApp beta update

The new functionality is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.2.11, which is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store. WhatsApp is enabling this feature for a limited group of users, allowing them to access beta features directly through the app.

How the “early access to features” option works

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot showing how the feature appears in the app. Eligible users can open WhatsApp Settings and check whether the “Early access to features” option is available.

Within this section, selected users can choose to enroll in the beta programme to access certain features before their official release. If users decide they no longer want to use the beta version, they can disable this option at any time.

Once the feature is turned off, WhatsApp will automatically switch back to installing the latest stable public version when it becomes available.

(Image Source : WABETAINFO)WhatsApp testing switch to let users try new features

Limited rollout and availability

At present, this beta access feature is only available to some users who install the latest WhatsApp for Android updates from the Google Play Store. In addition, some users who already have access to the beta version may also be able to enable this option.

There is no official information yet regarding a wider rollout. Users interested in accessing this feature are encouraged to check their WhatsApp settings periodically over the coming weeks to see if the option becomes available on their devices.