Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G06 Power in India with 7,000mAh battery The Moto G06 Power, powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, is priced at Rs 7,499 for its sole variant.

New Delhi:

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India, the Moto G06 Power, as the latest addition to its G series in the country. This new handset boasts a massive 7,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and features a display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Moto G06 Power India price and availability

The Moto G06 Power is priced in India at Rs 7,499 for the base variant, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

Colours: Pantone Laurel Oak, Pantone Tendril, and Pantone Tapestry.

Availability: The device will go on sale via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and leading retail stores.

Moto G06 Power specifications

The dual-SIM Moto G06 Power runs on Android 15 with Hello UI.

Display: It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Processor and Storage: It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The built-in storage is expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

Battery: The new model packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging support (when used with the company's 20W charger). The battery is claimed to provide up to 65 hours of playback time on a single charge. It weighs 220 grams.

Camera and features

Rear Camera: The phone features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Front Camera: For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Design: The handset has a plastic frame and a vegan leather back panel.

Security and Audio: It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

AI Integration: The handset also features support for Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Connectivity: Options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

