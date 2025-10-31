Motorola Edge 60 Fusion gets major price drop, now available with Rs 7,000 discount

Even after the Dussehra and Diwali festival sales have ended, e-commerce platforms continue to offer good deals. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, a mid-budget phone launched this year, has received a significant price cut of Rs 7,000. Additionally, several offers, including instant bank discounts, are available with the purchase. This Motorola phone boasts several powerful features, including a 50MP camera and a large 5,500mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price cut
This Motorola phone is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB.
The phone's official starting price is Rs 25,999. It is currently listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 21,999. Furthermore, an additional discount of Rs 3,000 is available. This means you can purchase the phone for a starting price of just Rs 18,999.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications
This budget-friendly Motorola phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch pOLED display.
- Display: The screen supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and features a 3D curved design with a 1.5K resolution. It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back panel is finished in vegan leather.
- Performance: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
- Battery and Charging: The company has provided a powerful 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.
- Software: The smartphone runs on Hello UI based on Android 15 and includes AI features based on Google Gemini.
- Camera: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a dual camera setup on the back: a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera. A 32MP front camera is available for selfies and video calling.
- Durability: The phone supports IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
