Motorola Edge 60 Fusion gets major price drop, now available with Rs 7,000 discount The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has received another significant price cut, making the phone available for Rs 7,000 less than its launch price, while still boasting powerful features like a 5,500mAh battery and a 50MP camera.

Even after the Dussehra and Diwali festival sales have ended, e-commerce platforms continue to offer good deals. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, a mid-budget phone launched this year, has received a significant price cut of Rs 7,000. Additionally, several offers, including instant bank discounts, are available with the purchase. This Motorola phone boasts several powerful features, including a 50MP camera and a large 5,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price cut

This Motorola phone is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

The phone's official starting price is Rs 25,999. It is currently listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 21,999. Furthermore, an additional discount of Rs 3,000 is available. This means you can purchase the phone for a starting price of just Rs 18,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications

This budget-friendly Motorola phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch pOLED display.

Display: The screen supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and features a 3D curved design with a 1.5K resolution. It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back panel is finished in vegan leather.

Performance: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Battery and Charging: The company has provided a powerful 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Software: The smartphone runs on Hello UI based on Android 15 and includes AI features based on Google Gemini.

Camera: The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a dual camera setup on the back: a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera. A 32MP front camera is available for selfies and video calling.

Durability: The phone supports IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

