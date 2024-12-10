Motorola Edge 50 Pro 256GB gets Rs 10,000 off in a great deal

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola, a well-known smartphone brand, has made a strong comeback in the Indian smartphone market with several impressive models launched in 2024. If you're in the market for a new phone, here’s some great news: the price of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has dropped significantly! If you need a smartphone that can handle daily tasks, multitasking, gaming, and entertainment seamlessly, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is an ideal choice. It comes with options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for various activities. Now, let’s talk about the incredible discounts available on this model.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro (256GB) discount

You can snag this smartphone at a great price on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Currently, the 256GB version is listed for Rs 41,999, but there’s a fantastic 23 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 31,999. That means you can save a whopping Rs 10,000!

Flipkart also sweetens the deal with additional discounts if you use certain bank cards. For example, if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll get an extra 5 percent off. There are also special discounts of up to Rs 2,000 available for transactions made with Axis Bank or IDFC Bank credit cards.

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, you could get more than Rs 20,000 off, depending on the condition of your device. So, if you take advantage of all these offers, you might end up paying even less than Rs 31,999 for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro!

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

Stylish design with a strong aluminum frame and a silicone back.

Water-resistant, so it can survive splashes and spills.

Stunning 6.7-inch display with vibrant colors and sharp resolution.

Up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for all your apps and files.

Impressive triple-camera setup for photos, featuring a 50MP main camera alongside two other lenses.

A 50MP front camera for great selfies and video calls.

A powerful 4500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging and even wireless charging.

ALSO READ: Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL rejoice as TRAI's OTP Message Traceability Rule takes effect tomorrow