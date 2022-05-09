Microsoft Xbox Live gaming is fixed now, but what actually happened?

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Microsoft Xbox

Microsoft Xbox services suffered a massive outage that stopped the gamers from launching the Cloud games, giving a rough patch to the game lovers recently.

Later, Microsoft worked and fixed the concerning issue which lasted for several hours on Sunday.

It was reported by the experience that the Xbox Live outage suddenly stopped some players from playing digital games, launching the cloud games and further making purchases from its store.

In a Tweet by Microsoft Xbox, the company stated: "Players may be seeing improvement when purchasing & launching games & Cloud Gaming sessions. We are working on a full resolution. If you still see issues, rebooting your console may help."

Later that day the company further updated that the shortcoming was fixed by the company and the user could do the needful playing of Xbox games, make online purchases from the store and launching of the cloud games too.

The company's support team tweeted: "Players should no longer be seeing issues when it comes to purchases, launching games, or joining Cloud Gaming sessions. Thanks for being patient. Happy gaming!"

Furthermore, it was reported that some of the players were even unable to access the streaming apps like Disney Plus and Netflix, on the same day.

Some users further reported that the Xbox prompted them to sign in to play their own games.

For years, it has been reported that more than 10 million people have streamed games over Xbox Cloud Gaming till date.

Many of Xbox's most popular titles, including Flight Simulator, are now accessible on phones, tablets, and low-spec PCs for the first time.

As per the reports, Microsoft is further planning to introduce an Xbox Game Pass family plan this year, the timeline has not been specifically announced though. Currently, the company is offering the Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month.

