Microsoft Windows 11 Xbox controller bar launched, here is how to use it

Microsoft has rolled out its preview of the new Windows 11 controller shortcut. The new shortcut is named ‘controller bar’ and once the Xbox button is pressed on the controller, it will provide a preview of the Xbox Game Bar.

The new shortcut enables the user to get controller-friendly access to the games which were played easily and helps in launching the game smoothly.

All you need to know about Windows 11 controller shortcuts and steps to use the same:

User must have the Windows Insider, running on Insider Preview Build (Build 225xx)

Open to Microsoft store and download Xbox Insider Hub

Open the Xbox Insider Hub and sign in with your Microsoft Account. Please note that if the user is not in an Xbox Insider, it will further ask the user to join

After signing in, the user will have to navigate to ‘Previews’

Then the user will have to join the Windows Gaming preview

Users must check for updates in the Microsoft Store and make sure to have the latest version of Xbox Game Bar (from version 5.722.5022.0 onwards).

Users will have to reboot their PC as it is the important step to proceed with the Game Bar update

Next, the user will have to pair or plugin the controller accordingly

The Windows 11 Xbox controller bar could be accessed by plugging the controller into your PC or gaming laptop. After that, the user will have to tap on the Xbox button which is placed on the upper centre of the controller. Once the button is pushed, the bar will appear which will showcase the most recently played games by the user and the installed game launchers like Steam, EA Access and the Xbox app.