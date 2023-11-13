Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft will allow users to uninstall inbox apps from Windows 11

Microsoft is working on updating the updated Windows 11 OS which will enable the users to uninstall a wider range of inbox apps, which will enhance the user control over the built-in apps.

Users will get the flexibility to remove or uninstall the pre-installed apps like Cortana, Camera app, People app, Photos app and the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client. At the time of writing, it is said that the new feature is being tested currently, and it is named Build 23585 for the dev channel, as per the Bleeping Computer’s report.

Why is Microsoft planning to add this flexibility to the platform now?

The ability to uninstall these apps will address a common request from Windows users, who frequently express a desire for more control over the application which comes loaded on their laptops.

Making Windows 11 more user-friendly

It was stated that Microsoft is working towards making the Windows 11 OS more flexible and user-friendly. It will enable the user to remove the pre-loaded apps, along with helping the user to streamline the system- especially for those who look for a more minimalist approach, the report claimed.

Microsoft is further planning to bring Copilot, the generative AI-powered personal assistant to around a billion users, who are using Windows 10 OS.

As per Windows Central’s report- this update will set the Copilot button directly on the Windows 10 taskbar- opening the similar Copilot sidebar experience which is available on Windows 11 at present.

The Copilot update on Windows 10 will also include plugins which will work across both operating systems.

