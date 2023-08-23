Microsoft's Windows 11: AI features coming to Paint and Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New AI upgrades for Windows 11 Paints and Photos

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating new artificial intelligence (AI) features into applications such as Paint and Photos on Windows 11. The company is aiming to enhance user experience and productivity by using AI capabilities in these popular applications.

For the Photos app, the company is said to be developing an AI feature that will allow the app to recognise individuals or objects within pictures. This feature will enable users to seamlessly copy and paste these identified elements into other locations, as reported by Windows Central.

Furthermore, the tech giant is exploring the integration of optical character recognition (OCR) technology into the Snipping Tool. This addition would empower Windows to identify text within screenshots, facilitating faster clipboard copying.

The same OCR technology is anticipated to find its way into the Camera app which allows users to select and interact with text present in photos captured by the device.

In the case of the Windows 11 Paint app, the company is planning to introduce a feature enabling users to request the creation of a canvas based on specific criteria. This feature is expected to be powered by Bing technology, similar to the technology used by Bing Image Creator.

Sources suggest that these AI-driven ideas are still in experimental stages as Microsoft explores ways to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities into Windows applications.

Earlier this month, the tech giant released 'Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516' to the Dev Channel. This update introduced support for HDR backgrounds and improved the screen-casting experience. In addition, Microsoft added voice access support to initiate upon starting the PC.

For devices equipped with presence sensors capable of attention detection, a feature called "Adaptive Dimming" was introduced. This feature intelligently adjusts screen brightness based on user gaze, dimming the screen when the user looks away and undimming upon their return.

