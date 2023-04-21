Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Microsoft's bing AI chatbot expands its reach with new integrations, including swiftKey and skype

Microsoft has announced new integrations for its Bing AI chatbot, including its integration into the SwiftKey keyboard app, group chats on Skype, and Microsoft's Start app.

Bing AI chatbot integration with SwiftKey gives users three functions: Search, Chat, and Tone. If the Tone feature is used, the Bing chatbot would make words professional, casual, and polite depending on whether the need is for a working mail or a social media post. One may easily search the web from keyboard using the Search tool, which effectively eliminates the need to jump between applications. The functionality may be employed, if you need to look something up while texting with a friend.

Microsoft's chatbot is also now more accessible in group chats on Skype, requiring only one member with access to talk to Bing. Also, it has been introduced in personalised news feeds, search engines, and weather apps. These integrations demonstrate Microsoft's effort to expand the reach of its AI chatbot and increase its presence in user’s daily life.

Microsoft's Copilot AI, built on the same technological foundation as Bing, operates in Office documents. Microsoft had previously planned to kill the SwiftKey app on iOS but now sees the Bing integration as an opportunity for it to achieve popularity. Apps like ParagraphAI and Smart Typer, offer similar functionality to the SwiftKey-Bing integration. While it is unclear how popular these apps will be, Microsoft sees them as another opportunity to insert itself into the technological lives of people, competing with rivals such as Google and Apple.

The SwiftKey integration is particularly intriguing, with the tone feature allowing Bing to act as an editor, helping users to sound more professional, casual, polite, or concise.

