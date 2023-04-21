Lost your Twitter blue tick? Here is how you can get it back

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter's official account

Twitter has finally phased out the legacy Twitter Blue and everyone looks alike, besides the companies and organisations which are having the Blue verification badge from the company itself. From small creators to big politicians and actors- everyone is the same on the platform now. But if you miss the authentication mark from your profile, then there is a way to get it back too.

But now the question which comes is the payment for the badge which many believes is much higher. But we also have an option which can let you have the blue service badge at lesser money for your profile. How? Let me tell you here.

Twitter has introduced a new subscription at a price tag of Rs 650 per month for those who access it through the Twitter website (not the app version). Users who are subscribing to the badge through the Android or iOS app will have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 900. Let us tell you, Twitter Blue was redesigned last year, giving users many new features like:

Blue check mark Access to edit tweets Longer video posts Bookmarks Custom app icons Profile photos Option to use NFT

Now the question is- how to get the Twitter Blue Tick again for lesser money? We have several opinions which you can follow to get the badge at lower cost.

Discounts and offers: Yearly subscription

The micro-blogging platform is offering a discount on the annual subscription taken from the website. Subscribing per month will cost a total of Rs 7,800 per year But if you are willing to buy a subscription for a year at a go, then you could save around Rs 1,000, which means you can buy the subscription for the Twitter Blue badge at Rs 6,800.

Steps to subscribe for a yearly subscription of Twitter Blue badge

For this, users have to follow the steps below

Open Twitter website

Click on 'Twitter Blue' in the left column of the website

A pop-up will appear. There you will find an option to choose your preferred plan and then make the payment.

Users who are willing to opt for the annual plan will have to make the purchase only through the website. The thing to note here is that if you subscribe to Twitter Blue from the website, then you will have to pay lesser money as compared to the mobile and iOS apps.

If you purchase the app from the Twitter website then your ID can be used on all devices- the web version of Twitter along with the apps. That's why buy by logging in from the Twitter Blue website itself. This will give you a profit of Rs 250 per month. Because buying from the website costs Rs 650 and buying from the Android or iOS app costs Rs 900.

What is the process from the app?

On Android and iOS, you have to open the app

Now swipe right to access the menu. You will see the 'Twitter Blue' option

Once you click on it, Twitter will let you subscribe to the premium service at a monthly cost of Rs 900

Once the process is done, then you will be a BlueTick holder on the platfrom.

It is a must to mention that ever since Twitter started this policy in India, users are facing issues in accessing the TweetDeck. Experts have said that the company will be creating many problems for the users who have taken BlueTick without paying, to encourage them to buy the subscription plan.

About Twitter Golden Tick

Twitter also explained the golden ticks norms which have been brought for companies and organizations. Also, the grey ticks are for government organizations and are being given for free.

