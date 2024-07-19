Microsoft global outage: Here's what IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Ashwini Vaishnaw

A major Microsoft outage caused widespread disruption around the world today. Computer systems malfunctioned, leading to grounded flights, halted operations at banks and stock exchanges, and issues with payment systems and even emergency services. Microsoft acknowledged the outage on social media after about six hours of reported problems. They stated that they are making progress in restoring service and that several Microsoft services are becoming available again.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, over 900 reports have been filed, with the majority (74 percent) experiencing issues with OneDrive, Microsoft's cloud storage service. Server connection problems are also affecting a significant portion (16 percent) of users, while email access through Outlook is down for another 10 percent.

Indian IT Minister in an X post said that the ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding this global outage. He also informed that the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. In addition to this, he said that the Indian cyber security agency CERT-IN is also issuing a technical advisory.

The government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) network is not affected by Microsoft’s outage as per the information shared by the minister.