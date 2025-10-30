Microsoft Azure, 365 Services hit by significant global outage: Root cause identified, recovery underway Many users have reported problems accessing Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services. The company has identified the issue and stated that recovery is ongoing.

Microsoft services, including Azure Cloud and Microsoft 365, faced a significant outage that began just before the company’s planned earnings call on Wednesday. Users started reporting problems accessing websites and services on Downdetector around 11:40 a.m. ET (9:10 p.m. IST).

Microsoft is aware of the issue and has acknowledged the problem with its Azure and Microsoft 365 services, issuing updates via its respective support accounts.

The Azure support account stated: “We’re investigating an issue impacting several Azure services. Customers may experience issues when accessing services. Updates are provided via the Azure status”.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft 365 status account said on X: “We’re investigating reports of issues accessing Microsoft 365 services and the Microsoft 365 admin center.” It added that more information is available under MO1181369 in the Service Health Dashboard. “We’re rerouting affected traffic to alternate healthy infrastructure as a near-term resolution while our investigation into the source of the issue is ongoing,” the account added.

Cause of the outage

Microsoft later released an update claiming to have identified the cause of the issue, stating:

“We suspect that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue. We are taking two concurrent actions: blocking all changes to the AFD services and disabling a problematic route that we found to be related to this, while simultaneously rolling back to our last known good state”.

Resolution and recovery

By 1:58 a.m. IST, both services reported a strong move toward recovery:

Azure support informed users: “Engineers are aware of an ongoing issue impacting a subset of Azure services and are we are now observing recovery. More information and emerging updates can be found on the Azure Status page at http://msft.it/6017tDyA”.

Microsoft 365 confirmed: “We've confirmed that service health has largely recovered; however, user reports of impact haven't yet returned to pre-incident thresholds. We're continuing to monitor the service to ensure full recovery. See MO1181369 or http://status.cloud.microsoft for more info".

