Haryana: Jio, Vi begin caller name pilot, nationwide rollout expected by March 2026

Telecom operators have launched pilot runs of the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) feature in one telecom circle, allowing users to see a caller's name on incoming calls. The Department of Telecom (DoT) anticipates the all-India rollout of CNAP by March 31, 2026.

Vodafone Idea has already begun its CNAP pilot in Haryana, according to DoT sources. Jio will also run a trial in the same circle for calls originating anywhere in the country. Sources indicate that the DoT is actively pushing for the full-scale, nationwide implementation as soon as possible, with the complete rollout expected by the March 2026 deadline.

Regulatory stance on CNAP implementation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has aligned with the DoT's view that CNAP should be enabled by default for all users, displaying the caller's verified name based on their KYC-based identity.

This marks a change from TRAI's initial recommendation in February 2024, which suggested activating the service only upon a subscriber's request. The DoT, however, had sought a modification, arguing that CNAP should be a default feature that users can request to disable if they choose. TRAI subsequently "noted" the DoT's preference without objection.

Combating fraud with verified data

The global initiative to launch the CNAP service aims to protect subscribers from fraudulent calls and cybercrime activities such as digital arrest and financial scams.

While similar caller identification services are available through third-party apps, those platforms are often crowd-sourced and inaccurate. CNAP, conversely, is backed by verified telecom KYC data, ensuring a more reliable identification system.

Meanwhile, as per TRAI data for September, state-run BSNL continued to outpace Bharti Airtel in September 2025 for net new mobile subscriber additions, as per Trai data. The public sector firm added 5.24 lakh subscribers, significantly more than the 4.37 lakh added by Bharti Airtel.

