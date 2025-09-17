Meta's new smart glasses, powered by AI, expected to debut at Connect event Meta is set to host its Connect event on September 18 at 5:30 AM IST. During the event, the company is expected to unveil new smart glasses and provide updates to the existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Meta is expected to showcase new artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses at its Connect developer conference on Wednesday which is scheduled for Septerber 18 at 5.30 AM IST. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been promoting these glasses as the next evolution of human-computer interaction.

"Last year's Meta Connect was far less about the metaverse and much more about AI. Expect this year's event to be virtually dominated by AI, specifically AI glasses and superintelligence," said Forrester research director Mike Proulx. "While Meta has a head start on AI glasses, competition is chomping at the bit with new entrants".

Expect to unveil new smart glasses

Last year, the Menlo Park-based company teased a prototype called Orion, which Zuckerberg hailed as "the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen". However, these holographic augmented reality glasses are still several years away from being available to the public.

Instead, analysts anticipate that Meta will unveil new smart glasses, which will likely feature a small display controlled by a wristband worn by the user.

"While more of an experimentation platform, they should enable consumers to access time, weather, notifications, frame and preview pictures, show captions, and translate speech," said Forrester's Thomas Husson. He added that the glasses could also allow early integration with Meta's other platforms, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, and display responses from Meta AI.

Updates to existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Additionally, Meta is expected to announce updates to its existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The analyst believes these will have "enhanced AI capabilities that interpret the user's surroundings and context". Although Meta has not released specific sales figures, the company has stated that the glasses have been more popular than anticipated, partly due to social media creators.

Zuckerberg believes that AI glasses will become "the main way we integrate superintelligence".

