Meta names Trump's former advisor Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman to lead AI push Meta Platforms has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman to lead its AI and infrastructure projects.

New Delhi:

US-based technology company Meta Platforms announced on Monday that Dina Powell McCormick has been appointed as its new President and Vice Chairman. The move comes as Meta sharpens its focus on artificial intelligence and large-scale infrastructure projects. McCormick had stepped down from Meta’s board in December last year and has now returned to the company in a full-time leadership role. In her new position, Dina Powell McCormick will be responsible for guiding Meta’s long-term strategy, with special attention on building and expanding AI-related infrastructure. She will work closely with government bodies and investors to support the company’s ambitious plans.

Meta confirmed that McCormick will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg praises her experience

Announcing the appointment, Zuckerberg highlighted McCormick’s strong background in finance and global relations. He said her experience and international connections make her the right person to help Meta navigate its next stage of growth.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. The company believes her leadership will be crucial in forming financial partnerships needed for upcoming data centre and AI investments.

Strong background in finance and government

Dina Powell McCormick brings decades of experience to the role. She spent 16 years in senior positions at Goldman Sachs and later held top leadership roles at BDT & MSD Partners, where she worked closely with major global clients. She has also served in the US government, working as deputy national security adviser during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Meta’s massive AI infrastructure plans

Meta is currently investing heavily in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure across the United States. The company is building several large data centres, including one in Louisiana that is expected to grow to 5 gigawatts in capacity an area Zuckerberg has compared to the size of Manhattan.

Over the coming years, Meta plans to spend around $600 billion on infrastructure development. To support this, the company has already raised large sums from external investors and plans to secure more funding.