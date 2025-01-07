Meta dilutes content moderation policy, paves the way for X-like Community Notes model

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta content moderation policy

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced significant changes to how it manages what people post on its platforms. The company enforced many guardrails following criticism that the company has contributed to the spread of false information, particularly on political topics and health issues like COVID-19.

In a blog post titled “More speech, fewer mistakes,” Meta’s new chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, shared three major updates:

1. Ending Third-Party Fact Checking: Meta will no longer rely on outside fact-checkers. Instead, it will adopt a more community-driven approach, similar to what is used on X.com (formerly Twitter). This means that users will have a more active role in determining the accuracy of information.

2. Lifting Restrictions on Topics: The company will remove some limitations on content that is commonly discussed. This means that instead of heavily monitoring all kinds of posts, Meta will focus on illegal activities and serious violations.

3. Personalised Content Approaches: Users will be encouraged to customize their feeds to see more of the opinions and viewpoints that interest them. This is intended to provide a wider range of perspectives, including more biased opinions.

In previous years, Meta put strict measures in place to address growing concerns about misinformation, such as forming an Oversight Committee and enhancing content moderation policies to help users control what they see. However, recently, some of these measures seem to have declined, especially with changing political sentiments. Nick Clegg, the company’s outgoing policy head, admitted in a recent interview that they might have been too strict with their moderation efforts. Moreover, the Oversight Board has not been as effective as originally hoped.

Meta emphasizes that its platforms are designed for free expression, which can sometimes lead to chaotic discussions. With billions of users sharing their thoughts, all types of content—both positive and negative—will be visible. This reflects the company's commitment to allowing people to express themselves freely, even if it gets messy at times.

