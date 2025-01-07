Be cautious when booking hotels, this mistake can make you vulnerable to data breaches

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hotel booking

If your work requires you to travel to different cities and book hotels for your stay, this information is important for you. It’s essential to keep a few key points in mind when checking into any hotel. When booking a room, hotels typically request an ID proof. Many people opt to show their Aadhaar card, but if you have done this, it's best to avoid making that mistake again. Providing your original Aadhaar card can put your personal information at risk.

Avoid this common mistake

While most hotels ask for the Aadhaar card during check-in, it’s advisable not to present the original copy. Aadhaar contains significant personal information that can be misused if it falls into the wrong hands. If you've handed over your Aadhaar in a hotel, it could lead to serious issues, including potential financial loss.

What to use instead during check-in

Fortunately, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a safer alternative: the masked Aadhaar card. If you’re asked for your Aadhaar card when checking into a hotel, consider using the masked version. This document is much more secure, as it hides much of your personal data. The full Aadhaar number is not displayed on the masked card; only the last four digits are visible, with the first eight digits obscured.

How to download your masked Aadhaar card

To obtain a masked Aadhaar card, visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in.

Next, enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. After verifying this OTP, head to the Services section and select the Download Aadhaar option.

When prompted in the Review Your Demographic Data section, choose the option for a masked Aadhaar. Finally, click the download option to save your masked Aadhaar card in PDF format.

