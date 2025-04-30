Meta brings AI to WhatsApp with secure cloud-based ‘Private Processing’ system Meta is launching cloud-based AI tools on WhatsApp, including message summarisation and writing suggestions, processed via a privacy-focused system called Private Processing. This ensures that AI tasks are handled securely in the cloud without Meta accessing user data.

New Delhi:

Meta is set to introduce advanced AI-powered features to WhatsApp, including chat summarisation and writing suggestions, by processing user requests securely on the cloud. To ensure privacy remains intact, the company has developed a new system called Private Processing, designed to handle AI tasks without compromising user data.

Cloud-based AI tools coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp users will soon benefit from new AI tools that can summarise unread messages, offer writing assistance, and more. These features aim to enhance user productivity, especially for those juggling multiple conversations or needing quick help in responding.

Unlike traditional device-based AI, these features will be processed in the cloud. However, Meta emphasises that this will not come at the cost of privacy, thanks to its new confidential computing framework.

(Image Source : WHATSAPP)WhatsApp

What is Meta’s Private processing?

Meta's Private Processing is a secure cloud computing system inspired by Apple’s Private Cloud Compute (PCC). It allows WhatsApp to send AI requests to the cloud while shielding the content from both Meta and external parties.

Here's how it works:

When a user activates an AI tool (like chat summarisation), the request is encrypted and sent to Meta’s cloud servers. The system verifies that the request originates from a genuine WhatsApp installation on a trusted device. The request is processed inside a Confidential Virtual Machine (CVM) — an isolated cloud environment where Meta claims no one, not even their engineers, can see the data. The result (such as a summary or writing suggestion) is encrypted again and returned to the user’s device. Only the original device can decrypt and view the response. Meta does not retain the message or the response once processed.

Rollout timeline and future plans

Meta confirmed that Private Processing will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, starting with AI-generated message summaries and writing tips. Over time, the company plans to expand this privacy-first infrastructure to power more WhatsApp AI features.

This move underlines Meta’s focus on merging powerful AI capabilities with its commitment to end-to-end encryption and user privacy, a critical concern for its global WhatsApp user base.