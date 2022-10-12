Mark Zuckerberg loses 119 million followers on Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A spokesperson of the company said that they were aware of the situation and steps were being taken to bring things back to normal.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost 119 million followers on Facebook due to reasons unclear reasons on Wednesday. He is not the only one to face such an issue as scores of other people lost a majority of their followers on the social media platform.

A spokesperson of the company said that they were aware of the situation and steps were being taken to bring things back to normal. “We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said the spokesperson.

Several others had faced the same issue. One of them includes exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen claimed to have lost close to 8,00,000 followers. "Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," she tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

