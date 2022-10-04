MapMyHouse app launched to connect interior designers, landscape artists and architects together

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE MapMyHouse

As technology is rising, so are the ways of celebrating the festivities. From sweets to getting the decorations, we get everything online in today's time. But when we speak of getting the house interiors done it seldom feels like a herculean task as we need to do a lot of manual work. Finding a good interior designer in today's time is like finding needle in a haystack. To make lives easy in today's time, MapMyHouse (MMH) has come up with a new application which will help people to connect with top architects, interior designers and landscape artists across the country on a single platform.

Harkaran Boparai, CEO of MapMyHouse said, “We will help people in connecting with interior designers, landscape artists and architects. The app will help in finding professionals in their preferred city and will facilitate the professionals in getting Pan India projects.”

MapMyHouse app claims to be one of the best architectural firms on board which works on making the life of people easy by helping them to select suitable interior designers, architects and landscape artists. Moreover, MMH also has experienced interior designers in addition to start-ups in the field to facilitate the clients.

Other such apps include Homelane and Architizer. Technology is transforming architecture each day. From 3D printing to touch-screen drafting boards, innovative ideas have always grabbed the spotlight in recent years. Don’t forget to have fun while experimenting with your home quarters. The idea is to marry your lifestyle and personality to create an authentic experience.

Latest Technology News