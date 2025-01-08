Mahakumbh to showcase power of technology, AI-powered vehicle parking system to streamline experience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Parking at Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025, which is starting on January 13 this year, is set to showcase the power of technology in the world’s largest religious gathering. An innovative AI-driven parking system will be introduced to facilitate the parking of vehicles for devotees traveling to the Kumbh Mela in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. Thanks to the technology-equipped services from Park+, an auto tech super app company, parking near the event will become a breeze.

AI-Powered Parking Management

This will be a historic first, as an AI-based parking management system will be implemented at such a grand scale for the Maha Kumbh. Devotees will be able to easily and efficiently manage their parking through the Park+ app, which has been appointed the official parking partner for the event. The company has publicly shared this exciting development.

In addition to this, vehicle owners attending the fair will benefit from the ability to pay for parking via FASTag through the Park+ app, drastically reducing the time spent parking. Moreover, the app will guide devotees to designated parking areas approved by the local administration, allowing them to book parking slots effortlessly.

Expected Influx of Vehicles

Amit Lakhotia, CEO of Park+ Super App, has stated that the Maha Kumbh is anticipated to attract over 40 crore devotees to the Prayagraj area. Given this massive turnout, the smart parking solution aims to eliminate the usual parking woes. More than 25 lakh cars and other vehicles are forecasted to arrive in Prayagraj during this 45-day span, ensuring that devotees have a reliable parking option through the Park+ app.

Devotees can park their vehicles at over 30 government-approved locations, with the capacity to accommodate more than 5 lakh vehicles across these sites. The parking facilities will also be equipped with 24/7 security cameras, EV charging stations, and medical support teams, ensuring a safe and convenient experience for everyone attending the event.

