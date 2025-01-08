BSNL launches its IFTV service in this state, offering access to over 500 channels without set-top box

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL IFTV service

BSNL has recently introduced its Internet Protocol-based IFTV service in another state, allowing users to access over 500 live TV channels for free—no set-top box required. The government telecom company assures that subscribers will enjoy live TV channels in HD quality via a broadband connection. Additionally, BSNL’s IFTV can be used on older LCD or LED TVs with the simple installation of a Fire Stick.

The service has officially launched in the Gujarat telecom circle, as confirmed by BSNL on its official X handle. Previously, this service was rolled out in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab. In the Punjab circle, BSNL has partnered with Skypro for this initiative. The company had first announced this service during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) held last year. Additionally, BSNL recently launched its Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) service, known as BiTV, in Puducherry, which offers mobile users the opportunity to watch over 300 live TV channels for free.

According to a social media post from the telecom company, the IFTV service promises seamless connectivity and digital entertainment. This marks India’s first fiber-based internet TV service, allowing users to enjoy more than 500 live TV channels and premium pay-TV content in crystal clear quality, all without buffering. Importantly, BSNL Bharat Fiber users will be able to take advantage of the IFTV service at no extra cost.

On another note, BSNL plans to roll out its 4G and 5G services nationwide this year. To facilitate this, the company is installing over 100,000 new mobile towers across the country, with more than 60,000 already in place. Furthermore, BSNL is set to discontinue its 3G service starting January 15, which means users will no longer have access to a 3G network after that date, as the company is upgrading these towers to 4G.

