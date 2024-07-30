'Made in India' telecom equipment now being exported to over 100 countries: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Telecom equipment

The Indian government has stated that telecom equipment designed and manufactured in India are now being exported to over 100 countries. Last year, the country exported telecom equipment and services worth more than USD 18.2 billion. Madhu Arora, Member (Technology) of the Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecom, mentioned that many Indian telecom companies have achieved success in Western nations, including the US, despite tough global competition.

She also informed that the Indian Army has integrated its first indigenous chip-based 4G mobile base station, which was developed by Indian R&D firms.

During the 'Defence Sector ICT Conclave' in the national capital, 18 companies showcased their products. Madhu Arora emphasised that Information and communications technology (ICT) plays a crucial role in defence operations and praised India's vibrant ICT sector for its innovation, integrity, and significant global presence.

Abhishek Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the MEA's efforts to enhance cooperation with African countries in the ICT sector. He also mentioned India's investments in Africa, which total around USD 75 billion and how Indian companies are contributing to digital transformation across the continent.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Immediate Past Chairman of Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), emphasised the critical role of ICT in maintaining India's sovereignty and integrity. He also emphasised India's expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence, stating its significance in empowering defence forces with predictive insights and actionable intelligence, leading to enhanced decision-making and operational effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to introduce its 'Make in India' iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models in India shortly after their global launch this fall. These high-end iPhones, assembled in India, will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch through a partnership with Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The iPhone 16 will also be available on the first day of global sales in India, just like the previous year when the iPhone 15 debuted in the domestic market on the global sale day. Following this, the iPhone 16 Plus models will be made available.

Inputs from IANS