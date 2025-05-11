Looking for entertainment? Jio offers 2 amazing plans beginning at only Rs 175 Jio offers two exciting entertainment plans for its customers, providing many benefits at a low price. Subscribers can get access to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, more.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has emerged as the leading player in the telecom sector, boasting a diverse range of plans tailored for its millions of customers. By offering various options, Jio has crafted an extensive portfolio to cater to different needs. Whether you're looking for long-term or short-term plans, along with budget-friendly to premium choices, Jio has it all. For those who love OTT streaming, we’re excited to highlight two fantastic plans from Jio that you might find appealing.Understanding its customers’ preferences, Jio continually introduces a variety of plans. Today, we’ll delve into two exceptional offerings for entertainment enthusiasts, one of which is available for under Rs 200. Let’s break down these Jio plans in detail.

Jio Rs 175 plan offer

Jio offers a budget-friendly prepaid plan priced at Rs 175. If you’re keen on enjoying a range of OTT apps without spending a fortune, this plan is a great choice. The Rs 175 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, providing customers with 10GB of data. Within this plan, you can enjoy free subscriptions to popular OTT platforms including Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, and Jio TV.

Jio Rs 445 plan offer

In addition, Jio presents a Rs 445 recharge plan, which also focuses on entertainment and offers an array of benefits. This plan, just like the previous one, has a validity of 28 days. It allows unlimited calls to any network, along with 100 free SMS daily. For data enthusiasts, this plan provides 2GB of data each day, totaling 56GB over the entire 28 days.

Moreover, this entertainment plan grants users free access to numerous OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, and FanCode. Notably, it also includes a complimentary 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar. Designed to support the latest network technology, this true 5G plan offers eligible users unlimited 5G data, enhancing the overall experience.

