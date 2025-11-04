LG, Samsung, Xiaomi LED smart TVs get massive price drop, available under Rs 14,000

Even after the festive season, if you're looking to buy an LED Smart TV at a low price, you can find great deals on many brands for less than Rs 14,000 on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart.
Top smart TVs available under Rs 14,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
TCL
- TCL's 32-inch LED Smart TV is listed on Amazon for Rs 12,490, reflecting a significant 46 per cent price cut.
- You can also receive a bank discount on the purchase of this TV.
LG
- LG's 32-inch LED Smart TV is listed on Amazon for Rs 13,489, offered with a 36 per cent discount.
- Bank discounts are also available on this purchase.
- Features: This TV runs on WebOS, offers free access to over 100 LG channels, and comes with a 10W sound system.
Samsung
- You can purchase Samsung's 32-inch LED Smart TV for just Rs 13,490, listed on Amazon with a 25 per cent discount.
- The original price for this Samsung Smart TV is Rs 17,900.
- Features: It includes an HDR10+ display and runs on TizenOS.
- Bank discounts and cashback are also available on the purchase.
Onida
- Onida's 32-inch LED Smart TV is available for Rs 11,810, with a 42 per cent discount being offered.
- Features: It runs on the Google TV platform and has a 20W sound output.
- You will also receive an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of this TV.
Xiaomi (Mi)
- You can buy Xiaomi's Mi Fire TV for just Rs 12,999.
- A 48 per cent discount is being offered on the purchase of this 32-inch LED Smart TV.
- Features: It has a 20W speaker and is compatible with Amazon Fire TV.
- Bank offers are also available on Flipkart.
