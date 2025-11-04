LG, Samsung, Xiaomi LED smart TVs get massive price drop, available under Rs 14,000 Even after the festive season, if you want to buy an LED Smart TV cheaply, then you will get smart TVs of many brands for less than Rs 14,000 on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart.

New Delhi: Even after the festive season, if you're looking to buy an LED Smart TV at a low price, you can find great deals on many brands for less than Rs 14,000 on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart. Top smart TVs available under Rs 14,000 on Amazon and Flipkart TCL TCL's 32-inch LED Smart TV is listed on Amazon for Rs 12,490, reflecting a significant 46 per cent price cut.

You can also receive a bank discount on the purchase of this TV. LG LG's 32-inch LED Smart TV is listed on Amazon for Rs 13,489, offered with a 36 per cent discount.

Bank discounts are also available on this purchase.

Features: This TV runs on WebOS, offers free access to over 100 LG channels, and comes with a 10W sound system. Samsung You can purchase Samsung's 32-inch LED Smart TV for just Rs 13,490, listed on Amazon with a 25 per cent discount.

The original price for this Samsung Smart TV is Rs 17,900.

Features: It includes an HDR10+ display and runs on TizenOS.

Bank discounts and cashback are also available on the purchase. Onida Onida's 32-inch LED Smart TV is available for Rs 11,810, with a 42 per cent discount being offered.

Features: It runs on the Google TV platform and has a 20W sound output.

You will also receive an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of this TV. Xiaomi (Mi) You can buy Xiaomi's Mi Fire TV for just Rs 12,999.

A 48 per cent discount is being offered on the purchase of this 32-inch LED Smart TV.

Features: It has a 20W speaker and is compatible with Amazon Fire TV.

