LG launches the biggest OLED TVs lineup starting at Rs 1,19,990

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its highly-anticipated 2023 OLED TV line-up in India. The announcement was made on completing ten years of innovation and the company unleashed a massive 246 cm (97-inch) TV in India today, at an event which took place in New Delhi. The new range of premium OLED TVs are available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,990 for OLED42C3 per unit and will go up to Rs 75,00,000 for ROLLABLE TV per unit.

The 2023 LG OLED line-up includes 21 models across different variants, including the OLED evo Gallery edition G3 Series, 8K OLED Z3 series, OLED B3, OLED evo C3 series and A3 series TVs.

In an official statement, Hong Ju Jeon MD- of LG Electronics India said, "By introducing innovative features and expanding our OLED TV portfolio to cater to diverse consumer segments, we are reaffirming LG's position as a leader in the premium TV market. With this new range, we are confident to further solidify our market dominance in OLED TV technology."

With the new line-up, LG also welcomes a different range of OLED TV screen size selections from the smallest display of 42 inches to the largest of 97 inches to fulfil the requirement of the consumers.

The G3 OLED evo series is now offered in three size options: 139 cm (55-inch), 164 cm (65-inch), and 195 cm (77-inch). The G3 models have received a visual enhancement with the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design, adding to their aesthetic appeal. In addition, the new OLED TV lineup includes the latest version of webOS, providing users with a refreshed and personalized user experience.

Additionally, the latest models introduced this year feature a revamped user interface (UI) called All New Home, delivering an abundance of customization choices and enhanced convenience. LG has emphasized that their OLED TVs still uphold the remarkable image and audio enhancement features of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ensuring an unparalleled immersive home theatre experience. Furthermore, the OLED TVs are equipped with the Game Optimiser, enabling users to effortlessly select and switch between gaming-specific features, providing a seamless gaming experience.

