Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i was initially revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024. The company recently launched it in the Indian market, replacing its previous model, the Yoga Slim 6i. The Yoga Slim 7i features a 14-inch OLED screen and runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2024 16:20 IST
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i
Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

Lenovo has launched a new Yoga series laptop in India. The newly launched Yoga Slim 7i was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. The company has now introduced it in the country where it will succeed Yoga Slim 6i. The Yoga Slim 7i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor coupled with Intel Arc-integrated graphics and features a 14-inch OLED screen. Here are all the details you need to know. 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i India price and availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is available in Lunar Grey colour option. The newly launched laptop with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage is available for Rs 1,04,999 in India via Lenovo's website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, major e-commerce platforms, and other offline retail stores. 

Interested buyers can also avail 10 percent discount on using HDFC bank cards and no-cost EMI options.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset coupled with Intel Arc graphics. The processor also brings artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the laptop with the Lenovo AI Engine+. The laptop comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage. It runs on Microsoft Windows 11 Home.

The device comes packed with a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display that offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. The display boasts a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It supports Dolby Vision and has the TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. In addition to this, it features quad 2W stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i packs a four-cell 65Whr battery with 65W wired charging support. For connectivity, it gets WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack. It also gets a full-HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter.

Related Stories
Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo's ThinkStation P series: The Aston Martin co-designed lineup hits India

Lenovo's ThinkStation P series: The Aston Martin co-designed lineup hits India

Lenovo's profit margin misses the mark, pledges $1 billion extra for AI ventures

Lenovo's profit margin misses the mark, pledges $1 billion extra for AI ventures

Lenovo and Nvidia join forces to bring generative AI to businesses everywhere

Lenovo and Nvidia join forces to bring generative AI to businesses everywhere

Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop with self-contained liquid cooling in India | Details

Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop with self-contained liquid cooling in India | Details

MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept

MWC 2024: Lenovo showcases transparent laptop concept

The laptop comes in an aluminium chassis with MIL-STD 810H grade durability protection from damage. It has a thickness of 14.9mm and weighs 1,39kg. 

ALSO READ: Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement