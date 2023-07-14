Learn how to use avatars during video calls on Instagram and Messenger: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : META Know how to use Meta avatars during video calls

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to use avatars during video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The feature aims to provide an alternative option for situations when users are not camera-ready but still want to participate in video calls.

In a blog post, Meta acknowledged the common scenarios where people might not feel camera-ready, such as having messy hair or being emotionally overwhelmed. They introduced avatars as a "third option" between having the camera off and being fully on camera, enabling users to feel more present during video calls.

To use avatars during video calls on Instagram and Messenger, users need to ensure they have the latest versions of the respective apps installed and an active internet connection. The following steps guide users on creating avatars and using them during video calls:

Locate and select the profile picture in the upper right corner of the app.

Choose the Avatars option from the menu.

If an avatar hasn't been created yet, tap on the Create Avatar option.

Use the avatar creator to personalise the appearance of the avatar.

Once the avatar customisation is complete, save it.

Start a video call with a friend and activate the avatar during the call.

During the connected call, tap on the Avatar button located at the bottom left side of the screen.

The avatar will replace the live video face and be displayed on the screen.

Furthermore, Meta stated that users can share animated avatar stickers on various platforms, including Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram. In the blog post, a video shared by Meta demonstrated how users can switch between different avatar skins, ranging from animals like dogs, cats, owls, llamas, and more.

