Lava Blaze 3 5G: This Indian brand stuns rivals with new affordable 5G smartphone

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand has quietly launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, which has created competition for popular Chinese brands like Realme, Redmi and Vivo. The new Lava Blaze 3 5G boasts impressive features like a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP camera. The new smartphone will go live on sale from September 18, at a wallet-friendly price.

Lava has revamped the design and appearance of this third phone in the Blaze series, offering users a clean stock Android experience.

Price of Lava Blaze 3 5G

Lava Mobile confirmed the launch of the Lava Blaze 3 5G through its official X handle.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999, which includes a bank offer. It comes in a single variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The first sale is scheduled for September 18 at noon on Amazon.

Buyers can choose between two color options: Blue and Gold.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Features

This budget-friendly 5G smartphone offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole design It comes with a 90Hz high refresh rate The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor It runs on 6GB RAM and further has an onboard 128GB storage, which could further be expanded by up to 12GB virtually, via microSD card. Talking about photography strength, the new Blaze 3 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup- including a 50MP main shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it comes with an 8MP front camera for virtual meetings and selfies. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with USB Type-C support. It runs on Android 14 operating system and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security.

With a strong battery, excellent camera setup, and fast charging, the Lava Blaze 3 5G offers excellent value for money.

