JioFinance app for various financial products, services launched

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS JioFinance app

Reliance has launched a new app for its Jio financial services. The newly launched JioFinance app was first launched in beta version on May 30, 2024. The new app comes with various improvements based on feedback. The app is available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio. The app now comes with a range of financial products and services including loans on mutual funds, home loans and loans against property.

Services offered by the app

The financial services division of RIL has announced that their app will offer loans with competitive terms, providing significant savings for customers. The digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank Ltd. (JPBL) can be opened in under 5 minutes, with biometric authentication and a physical debit card for secure banking.

In addition, the app will provide features such as UPI payments, mobile recharge, and the ability to pay credit card bills. Customers will also be able to view their holdings across different bank accounts and mutual fund investments. Furthermore, the JioFinance app will offer 24 insurance plans, including life, health, two-wheeler, and motor insurance, all available digitally.

In other news, Jio has unveiled new International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) packs with competitive pricing, ranging from Rs 39 to Rs 99. These ISD packs offer minutes for international calls and are accessible to both prepaid and postpaid users. Subscribers can recharge with these packs as frequently as they desire.

The newly introduced packs are valid for 7 days and will be accessible starting from October 10th. Subscribers making calls to the USA and Canada can opt for the Rs 39 plan to receive 30 ISD minutes. For calls to Bangladesh, the Rs 49 pack provides 20 ISD minutes.

Furthermore, for calls to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, there is a Rs 59 pack that offers 15 ISD minutes. Similarly, for calls to Australia and New Zealand, there is a Rs 69 plan that provides 15 ISD minutes.

Subscribers looking to make calls to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain can choose the Rs 79 plan, which includes 10 ISD minutes. For calls to China, Japan, and Bhutan, the Rs 89 plan offers 15 ISD minutes.

Finally, for calls to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, there is a Rs 99 plan that provides 10 ISD minutes.

ALSO READ: Jio new plan offers unlimited 5G data with Netflix for less than Rs 16 per day