Jio vs Airtel: Which offers best value for money minimum '5G unlimited data' recharge plan?

Jio and Airtel have recently revised all its recharge plans with effect from July 3. In the latest exercise, these companies hiked both prepaid and postpaid plan prices by up to 15 percent on average. They have also added various new recharged plans and also tweaked the benefits offered with some old recharge plans. One of the major changes in the new recharge plan is unlimited 5G benefits. Earlier, Jio used to offer unlimited 5G data with all its recharge plans worth above Rs 239. However, now the company provides unlimited 5G data with selected recharge plans. Airtel has also reserved its unlimited 5G benefits for selected recharge plans only.

If you are a heavy data user and want unlimited 5G internet but don’t want to spend big, both Jio and Airtel have introduced new recharge plans. Jio plan is priced under Rs 200 and offers unlimited 5G data. Here we will compare both Airtel and Jio’s minimum unlimited 5G data recharge plans to help you find out who offers the best value for money.

Jio Rs 198 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 198 and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for 14 days. Subscribers will also get 2GB of daily data with this recharge plan for 14 days. This plan offers unlimited 5G data benefits in areas where the Jio 5G network is available.

Airtel Rs 349 recharge plan

This recharge plan costs Rs 349 and includes unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day for 28 days. You also get 2GB of data daily for 28 days. In areas with Airtel's 5G network, the plan offers unlimited 5G data benefits.

Jio vs Airtel: Who offers the best value for money minimum '5G unlimited data' recharge plan?

When comparing Jio and Airtel minimum unlimited 5G recharge plans, it seems that Airtel offers better value for money with their minimum unlimited 5G recharge plan priced at Rs 349 and valid for 28 days. Although Jio's Rs 198 plan gives unlimited 5G benefits for 14 days, recharging it twice to match Airtel's 28-day plan would cost Rs 396, making it more expensive than Airtel's plan. So, in terms of value, Airtel's plan seems to be the better option.

