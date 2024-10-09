Jio 2GB per day recharge plans: A closer look at Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029 options

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio Rs 1,028 vs Rs 1,029 recharge plan

Jio has recently increased the prices of both its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans, making them on average 15 percent more expensive. The company has also made changes to the benefits offered with some old recharge plans and introduced new ones. As a result, finding the right plan for your needs is now more crucial than ever to avoid overspending. Jio has introduced two new recharge plans priced at Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029. Let's take a look at the benefits offered with these plans and determine which one would be the best fit for you.

Jio Rs 1,028 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,028. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for 84 days. In addition to this, users will get 2GB of data per day, which amounts to 168 GB of data for the whole plan period. Subscribers will also get unlimited 5G data in areas where Jio’s 5G services are available.

Furthermore, this plan also comes with complimentary Swiggy One Lite benefits Subscribers also get JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud membership with this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 1,029 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,029 and includes unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for 84 days. Users will also receive 2GB of data per day, totaling 168GB for the entire plan duration. Additionally, subscribers will have access to unlimited 5G data in locations where Jio’s 5G services are accessible.

Moreover, this plan provides complimentary Amazon Prime Lite benefits and includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud memberships.

Jio Rs 1,028 vs Rs 1,029 recharge plan: Which is best for you?

Both recharge plans offer similar benefits but differ in their complimentary offerings. If you enjoy watching shows and movies, the Rs 1,029 plan with Amazon Prime Lite is the best choice. On the other hand, if you frequently order from food delivery apps, the Rs 1,028 plan with Swiggy One Lite benefits is perfect for you.

