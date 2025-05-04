Jio users rejoice! 336-day plan offers escape from costly recharges Jio has introduced a plan that allows customers to keep their SIM card active for 11 months at an affordable price. Here are all the details.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio SIM has become the most popular choice among mobile users nationwide, and a significant factor contributing to this is the company’s budget-friendly recharge plans and the wide array of benefits it offers. Over 460 million people in the country rely on Jio SIM for their mobile connectivity. With such an extensive user base, the company places great emphasis on fulfilling customer needs, which is why it provides various types of plans. If you’re a Jio SIM user, today’s news is certainly something you’ll find valuable. To enhance customer convenience, Jio has organised its plans into different categories. Recently, they have also rolled out a number of recharge options with extended validity, so customers don’t have to worry about repeated monthly recharges. Among the latest additions is a fantastic and affordable recharge plan that offers excellent validity.

Jio's affordable plans are hard to beat. The plan we’re highlighting today costs just Rs 1748 and was introduced by Jio a few days ago. If you want to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges for an extended period, this plan is an ideal choice. With this prepaid recharge option, Jio offers an impressive validity of 11 months, or 336 days.

Purchasing this plan gives you the benefit of unlimited calling for 336 days, meaning you can enjoy free calls on all networks for nearly a year without any interruptions. In addition to unlimited calls, Jio’s more than 460 million customers also receive complimentary SMS services.

But that’s not all; there are some exciting additional benefits bundled with this affordable plan. If you're a fan of watching TV, you’ll enjoy a free subscription to Jio TV, allowing you to catch live channels. Plus, the plan comes with a complimentary 50GB AI Cloud subscription, further enhancing its value.

