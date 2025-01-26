Jio's Rs 3599 plan gets offers worth Rs 3650 as part of Republic Day celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio Republic Day offer

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom provider in the country, has rolled out an exciting new offer for its customers in celebration of Republic Day. If you’re a Jio SIM user, you’re in for a treat with this special Republic Day offer, which is part of their annual plan with 365 days of validity.

Jio offers a variety of plans tailored to its users' needs. Among them, there are two prepaid recharge options with a 365-day validity priced at Rs 3999 and Rs 3599. The Republic Day offer specifically enhances the Rs 3599 prepaid plan, giving customers additional perks worth thousands of rupees. Let’s delve into the details.

Reliance Jio has already delighted millions of customers. With the Rs 3599 plan, Jio is providing extra benefits of up to Rs 3650, allowing users to enjoy significant savings while enjoying long validity, unlimited calling, and ample data. Here’s a closer look at this enticing offer.

Jio's Rs 3599 plan

This recharge plan grants customers a full year of validity, equating to 365 days. With this plan, you can enjoy unlimited calling across all networks, along with 100 free SMS messages every day.

This Jio plan is particularly advantageous for users who require substantial data. The company offers a total of 912.5GB of data, allowing you to use 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. Additionally, this plan is part of the True5G series, which includes complimentary subscriptions to Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud.

Jio's Republic Day offer

In celebration of Republic Day, the company has unveiled an array of offers on Jio's annual plan. Customers are being treated to benefits worth up to Rs 3650 with this recharge plan, effectively providing more value than the cost of the plan itself.

For instance, Jio users can avail a flat discount of Rs 500 on purchases over Rs 2999 at AJIO. Moreover, customers can enjoy up to a 25 percent discount on shopping at Tira, provided the minimum order value is Rs 999. Additionally, if Jio customers order at least Rs 499 worth of food through Swiggy, they will receive a discount of Rs 150. Lastly, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 1500 on flight bookings made through EaseMyTrip.com.

