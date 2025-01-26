Google Pixel 8a price plummets, this flagship killer available for an incredible Rs 16,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8a price cut

This is a fantastic opportunity to snag a smartphone with an impressive camera at a budget-friendly price. Google smartphones are typically placed in the premium category. In comparison to regular Android devices, their features differ slightly, and there’s also a notable gap in pricing. Google Pixel smartphones tend to be on the pricier side, but now you have the chance to grab a powerful device from the Google Pixel 8 series for just Rs 16,000.

Currently, e-commerce platforms are rolling out fantastic deals on premium smartphones. Amazon, in particular, has made substantial price cuts on Google Pixel devices. Right now, the Google Pixel 8a smartphone from the Pixel 8 series is significantly discounted. If you enjoy taking selfies or are passionate about photography, this is a great opportunity to own the Pixel 8a at a reduced price.

Significant discount on the Google Pixel 8a

At the moment, the Google Pixel 8a is listed on Amazon for Rs 49,999. However, Amazon is offering a generous 22 percent discount, allowing you to purchase this flagship smartphone for only Rs 38,999. Additionally, if you choose to pay with an ICICI Bank card, you’ll also receive a cashback offer of 5 percent. This deal is available on the 128GB variant of the smartphone.

You can effectively take this smartphone home for Rs16,000 although there are a few conditions to meet in order to take advantage of this offer. Amazon is currently providing an exchange offer worth up to Rs 22,800. By trading in your old phone, you could save this full amount, which means you could potentially buy the Pixel 8a for under Rs16,000.

Impressive features of the Google Pixel 8a

Launched by Google in May of last year, the Google Pixel 8a boasts a plastic back panel complemented by an aluminum frame. It features a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Out of the box, this smartphone operates on Android 14 and is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, ensuring smooth performance. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the device includes a dual-camera setup featuring 64 and 13 megapixel lenses, along with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

