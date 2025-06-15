Jio's Rs 3599 annual plan offers unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT access Reliance Jio has launched a budget-friendly annual prepaid plan that offers 365 days of validity, unlimited calling, 2.5GB data/day, and extra perks like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Priced at Rs 3599, this recharge eliminates the need for monthly top-ups.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider with more than 470 million users, has introduced a value-packed 365-day recharge plan priced at Rs 3,599. This plan is ideal for users tired of monthly recharges, offering unlimited calling, daily data benefits, and OTT subscriptions with just one recharge.

The move comes as long-validity plans gain popularity, especially after the recent hike in mobile recharge tariffs. Jio’s yearly plan eliminates the need for frequent recharges while bundling in multiple digital benefits.

What you get in the Rs 3,599 Jio plan

The Rs 3599 Jio prepaid plan comes with a full 365-day validity and includes:

Unlimited voice calling across all networks 100 SMS/day 2.5GB high-speed data per day (Total: 912.5GB annually) Unlimited 5G data for eligible users Post daily data usage: speed reduces to 64 Kbps

This plan is best suited for heavy data users and those who prefer uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year.

Extra perks to sweeten the deal

Jio is also offering exclusive add-ons with this annual plan:

This plan comes with a 90-day subscription to JioCinema Premium (formerly Hotstar)

Access to JioTV for live TV and entertainment

50GB free JioCloud AI storage

These benefits make the Rs 3599 plan not just cost-effective but also feature-rich, providing value beyond basic telecom services.

A smart move for budget-conscious users

If you are looking to cut down on monthly recharge stress while getting ample data and OTT perks, this Jio Rs 3,599 annual plan is a great option. It’s especially useful for users who rely on mobile data for streaming, work, and entertainment, all year round.

With rising mobile tariffs and the increasing demand for bundled services, Jio’s Rs 3,599 annual plan strikes the right balance between affordability and convenience. For users who want year-long peace of mind with unlimited calls, daily data, and OTT access, this single recharge option is not just smart—it’s a steal.