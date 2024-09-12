Jio's Rs 349 plan beats Rs 399 plan in value: Here's why it is best for heavy data users 

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Jio recently increased its prepaid and postpaid tariff plans by up to 15 percent, with the new rates taking effect from July 3. Even after the price hike, the company still offers some of the most affordable recharge plans among all private telecom operators in India. If you are a heavy data user and need more than 2GB of data per day, Jio has two recharge plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 399. Let's take a closer look at these recharge plans to determine which one is the better option.

Jio Rs 349 recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 349 and is valid for 28 days. This recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also get 2GB data per day for 28 days with this recharge plan. This plan also offers unlimited 5G data so users can enjoy unlimited data in areas where Jio 5G service is available.

Jio Rs 399 recharge plan

The recharge plan is priced at Rs 349 and is valid for 28 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also get 2.5GB data per day for 28 days. Additionally, this plan offers unlimited 5G data, allowing users to enjoy unlimited data in areas where Jio 5G service is available.

Why is the Jio Rs 349 recharge plan best for heavy data users?

The Jio Rs 349 recharge plan is valid for 28 days and offers 2GB data per day which is sufficient for a user. In addition to this, users who live in areas where Jio 5G service is available can enjoy unlimited Jio 5G data at no additional cost.

However, if you live in an area where Jio 5G services are not available then Jio Rs 399 recharge plan is best for you as it offers 2.5GB of data for 28 days. So, users get 14GB of extra data for Rs 50 when compared with Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan. It is a good deal as Jio offers extra 6GB data for Rs 69.

ALSO READ: BSNL Rs 999 vs Rs 997 recharge plan: Rs 2 can make huge difference; here's why