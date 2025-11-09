Jio's free Google Gemini AI Pro subscription goes live for all: How to claim it The Jio Google Free AI Pro offer is a partnership between Reliance Jio and Google that allows Jio users to receive a free 18-month Google AI Pro subscription.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has started offering a free 18-month Google AI Pro subscription to all its users. The Indian telecom service provider has partnered with the world's largest tech giant to give users free access to Gemini Pro for one and a half years. This "Jio Google Free AI Pro" is a partnership between Reliance Jio and Google, allowing Jio users to enjoy the 18-month Google AI Pro subscription at no cost.

Who can avail this benefit?

This offer was initially restricted to users between the ages of 18 and 25, but it has now been extended to eligible Jio users of all ages. To avail this offer, users must have an active Jio 5G plan.

How to claim it?

Users can claim this offer through the MyJio app. They will find the option to activate this subscription within the application.

What services are available under this offer?

This offer, available exclusively to Jio 5G users, provides access to Google's premium AI services, such as Gemini Pro. The normal market price for this subscription is approximately Rs 35,100. This access allows users to utilize advanced AI capabilities.

Subscribers gain access to Google's most powerful AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro. High limits are available for creating images and videos, including the Veo 3.1 tool for video generation. A 2TB cloud storage benefit is also included, covering storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Additionally, the NotebookLM feature can be used for research and writing purposes.

The steps below outline how to claim the Jio Google Free AI Pro offer, which is valid for Jio True 5G users.

Steps to claim Jio Google AI Pro for free:

Launch the MyJio app on your smartphone.

Find the JioEngage or Engage section on the app's home screen or menu and tap it.

In the JioEngage section, look for the banner related to the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer or Google AI Pro.

Tap that banner to view more details about the offer and begin the claim process.

After tapping the banner, you will see the option to Claim Now or Activate the offer. Tap that button.

If required, read and accept the terms and conditions associated with the offer.

Once you complete the claim process, you will receive a confirmation regarding the offer's activation in the MyJio app or Google One app.

How will you know when the offer is activated?

Your Google Account will be upgraded to a Google One AI Premium membership for 18 months. This membership includes 2TB of cloud storage for Gmail, Drive, and Photos. You will also gain access to Gemini Advanced—Google's advanced AI model—and other premium AI features.

