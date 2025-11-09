Airtel's cheapest 28-day plans give free access to Maharani 4 and new season of Indian Idol Airtel offers two affordable 28-day plans that provide users with free access to over 20 OTT apps, including SonyLIV and Zee5, allowing them to watch popular content like Maharani 4 and Indian Idol.

New Delhi:

Airtel has a range of budget-friendly recharge options that come with many perks, like unlimited calls, plenty of data, and free text messages. As the second-largest telecom company in the country by the number of subscribers, Airtel is currently offering two affordable plans that last for 28 days. These plans allow users to access more than 20 different streaming apps for free, including well-known ones like SonyLIV and Zee5. With these apps, you can enjoy a wide range of shows and movies, including the newest web series, Maharani 4, and the popular show, Indian Idol.

Here are the details of these two budget-friendly Airtel plans:

Airtel Rs 349 plan

This affordable Airtel recharge plan comes with a 28-day validity.

Calling and SMS: Users receive unlimited calling across the country and free national roaming, along with 100 free SMS per day.

Data: The plan includes 1.5GB of daily data.

OTT Benefit: Users are offered a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium, which gives access to over 20 OTT apps, including SonyLIV and Zee5.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

This Airtel prepaid plan also offers a validity of 28 days.

Calling and SMS: The company offers its users unlimited calling and free national roaming, as well as 100 free SMS messages daily.

Data: This plan comes with 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. Airtel offers unlimited 5G data to 5G smartphone users with this prepaid plan.

OTT Benefit: The company also offers a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium with this plan. Users get free access to over 20 OTT apps, including SonyLIV, Zee5, and ErosNow.

Airtel's advanced 5G network

In other news related to Airtel, the company is rolling out dual-channel 5G service in several telecom circles across India. Airtel is now offering an upgraded 5G service that promises faster and more reliable internet connections. They first introduced their 5G service in 2022, but it was based on older technology. Now, with the new Standalone 5G service, users can look forward to a better overall experience when using their devices. This means smoother browsing, quicker downloads, and improved connectivity for everyone.

