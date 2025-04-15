Jio's Calendar Month Plan: Know benefits and why it matters to you Jio offers a recharge plan that provides calendar month validity within its offerings. This plan includes multiple attractive offers.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has established itself as the leading telecom company in the country, offering a wide array of recharge plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Recently, Jio has made significant upgrades to its offerings; some new plans have been introduced, while others have been phased out. Always attuned to the needs of users, Jio has created a mix of budget-friendly and premium plans in its portfolio. Today, we will discuss a standout option known as the Calendar Month Validity Offer. To accommodate its customers, Reliance Jio has organised its plans into various categories.

In the prepaid section, you’ll find groups like Popular Plans, Annual Plans, Value Plans, Data Packs, Entertainment Plans, Jio Bharat Phone Plans, and Jio Phone Plans. Each category features several options that you can select based on your individual requirements.

What is the Jio Calendar Month Validity Offer?

Jio has rolled out its Calendar Month Validity plan, which stands out from traditional recharge plans. Priced at Rs 319, the key feature of this plan is that it remains valid until the same date of the following month, regardless of whether that month has 28, 30, or 31 days.

Jio’s Affordable Monthly Plan

In simpler terms, if you opt for the Rs 319 plan on April 13, 2025, it will be valid all the way through until May 13, 2025. If you choose to recharge on the 18th of one month, you'll need to do so again on the 18th of the next. This makes it easier to keep track of your recharge dates, making it a practical choice for those who often forget when they last recharged.

This Rs 319 plan also comes loaded with valuable perks. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited calls throughout the validity period, including local and STD calls. Additionally, this prepaid plan supports 5G data and provides 1.5 GB data per day along with 100 free SMS per day.

(Image Source : FILE)Jio Rs 319 recharge plan

Access to OTT Apps

Reliance Jio includes extra benefits in this recharge plan. You’ll receive a complimentary 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, along with 50GB of Jio AI cloud storage. For those who enjoy watching TV channels, free access to Jio TV is also part of the package.

ALSO READ: Redmi unveils iPhone 16 look-alike smartphone priced at just Rs 6,499