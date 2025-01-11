Jio offers free YouTube Premium for 2 years with selected Fiber plans: Here’s how to avail it

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India has started 2025 with a surprise for the fibre user, delighting its massive user base along with an exciting new offer. The telecom giant, with over 49 crore users, is now providing a free 2-year YouTube Premium subscription for its Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber customers.

YouTube Premium: Free for Jio Fiber and Air Fiber Users

Reliance Jio has announced a new offer for its Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber users, which started today itself (January 11, 2025). Eligible users will get a two-year YouTube Premium subscription at no extra cost, which means ad-free video streaming, along with uninterrupted and exclusive access to YouTube Originals for 24 months.

YouTube Premium, which costs Rs 149 per month in India, also includes features like offline video downloads and background play. With this offer, Jio is ensuring that customers enjoy a premium video experience without the hassle of ads.

Who can avail of this offer?

The offer is available to users who subscribe to specific Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber plans. To get two years of free YouTube Premium, users need to recharge with one of the following plans:

Rs 888 Rs 1,199 Rs 1,499 Rs 2,499 Rs 3,499

These plans ensure not just high-speed internet but also premium entertainment perks.

How to activate YouTube Premium?

To activate this offer, eligible users can follow these steps:

Recharge with an eligible Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber plan.

Visit the Jio app or website to claim the offer.

Follow the instructions to link your YouTube account.

Once activated, you can stream ad-free content, download videos for offline viewing, and enjoy background play on YouTube.

jio's Focus on Customer Satisfaction

If you are an existing Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber user, then it is the time time to upgrade your plan and enjoy two years of ad-free streaming on YouTube without paying any cost.

