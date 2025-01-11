Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Jio offers free YouTube Premium for 2 years with selected Fiber plans: Here’s how to avail it

Jio offers free YouTube Premium for 2 years with selected Fiber plans: Here’s how to avail it

Jio has consistently introduced innovative offers, and this move further cements its position as India’s leading telecom operator. By partnering with YouTube, Jio is ensuring that users not only get fast internet but also top-notch digital entertainment.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 19:04 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 19:11 IST
Jio
Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India has started 2025 with a surprise for the fibre user, delighting its massive user base along with an exciting new offer. The telecom giant, with over 49 crore users, is now providing a free 2-year YouTube Premium subscription for its Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber customers.

YouTube Premium: Free for Jio Fiber and Air Fiber Users

Reliance Jio has announced a new offer for its Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber users, which started today itself  (January 11, 2025). Eligible users will get a two-year YouTube Premium subscription at no extra cost, which means ad-free video streaming, along with uninterrupted and exclusive access to YouTube Originals for 24 months.

YouTube Premium, which costs Rs 149 per month in India, also includes features like offline video downloads and background play. With this offer, Jio is ensuring that customers enjoy a premium video experience without the hassle of ads.

Who can avail of this offer?

The offer is available to users who subscribe to specific Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber plans. To get two years of free YouTube Premium, users need to recharge with one of the following plans:

  1. Rs 888
  2. Rs 1,199
  3. Rs 1,499
  4. Rs 2,499
  5. Rs 3,499

These plans ensure not just high-speed internet but also premium entertainment perks.

India Tv - JioFiber

Image Source : JIOFIBERJioFiber

How to activate YouTube Premium?

To activate this offer, eligible users can follow these steps:

Related Stories
Jio delivers significant savings with free Netflix for 84 days on two plans featuring free calling

Jio delivers significant savings with free Netflix for 84 days on two plans featuring free calling

Jio relieves crores of users while BSNL failed in front of its affordable 70-day plan

Jio relieves crores of users while BSNL failed in front of its affordable 70-day plan

TRAI gives a clear message to Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi: Introduce affordable voice, SMS plans

TRAI gives a clear message to Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi: Introduce affordable voice, SMS plans

Jio's 5.5G arrives in India, offering 1 Gbps speed on OnePlus 13 Series smartphones

Jio's 5.5G arrives in India, offering 1 Gbps speed on OnePlus 13 Series smartphones

Jio to discontinue this special recharge offering 200-day validity, generous benefits on January 11

Jio to discontinue this special recharge offering 200-day validity, generous benefits on January 11

Jio warns users against Premium Rate Service scam: Never call back missed calls from these numbers

Jio warns users against Premium Rate Service scam: Never call back missed calls from these numbers

Jio's 84-day plans disrupted BSNL's market strategy, alleviating concerns for millions of users

Jio's 84-day plans disrupted BSNL's market strategy, alleviating concerns for millions of users

  • Recharge with an eligible Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber plan.
  • Visit the Jio app or website to claim the offer.
  • Follow the instructions to link your YouTube account.

Once activated, you can stream ad-free content, download videos for offline viewing, and enjoy background play on YouTube.

jio's Focus on Customer Satisfaction

If you are an existing Jio Fiber or Jio Air Fiber user, then it is the time time to upgrade your plan and enjoy two years of ad-free streaming on YouTube without paying any cost.

India Tv - JioFiber

Image Source : JIOFIBERJioFiber

ALSO READ: Free Fire gaming tricks: 5 Hacks every smartphone user must know

ALSO READ: 7 Unexpected iPhone 16 issues you must know before buying: Freezing Screens, camera glitches and more

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement