Jio launches new affordable roaming plans for 60 countries including Canada, Thailand, UAE, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio roaming recharge plan

Jio has recently announced the launch of affordable international roaming plans for users travelling abroad. These new plans cover popular destinations such as Canada, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Caribbean Islands, offering a range of benefits including incoming and outgoing calls, data, and free SMS. With coverage extending to 60 countries, Jio's international roaming plans aim to provide convenience and cost-effectiveness for travellers.

Plans for Canada

For Canada, Jio has introduced two roaming packs priced at Rs 1691 and Rs 2881. The Rs 1691 plan offers 14 days of validity and includes 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, unlimited incoming SMS, 50 outgoing SMS, and 5GB data. Users opting for the Rs 2881 plan will enjoy 30 days of validity, along with 150 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 10GB data, and 100 outgoing SMS.

Image Source : FILEJio's Canada roaming plan

Plans for UAE

In the UAE, Jio has launched three roaming packs priced at Rs 898, Rs 1598, and Rs 2998, each offering different combinations of call minutes, SMS, and data based on the duration of validity.

Image Source : FILEJio's UAE roaming plan

Plans for Caribbean countries

Jio's roaming plans for Caribbean countries come in two variants, priced at Rs 1671 and Rs 3851. The plans offer varying benefits such as call minutes, SMS, data, and the unique feature of in-flight calling in 24 Caribbean countries.

Image Source : FILEJio's Caribbean countries roaming plan

Plans for Saudi Arabia

Furthermore, Jio has introduced three tailored roaming plans for Saudi Arabia priced at Rs 891, Rs 1291, and Rs 2891, providing different combinations of call minutes, SMS, and data with varying durations of validity.

Image Source : FILEJio's Saudi Arabia roaming plan

Plans for Europe

For European travel, Jio offers a special roaming plan covering 32 countries, priced at Rs 2899. It offers 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, unlimited incoming SMS, 100 outgoing SMS, and 5GB data with 30 days of validity.

Image Source : FILEJio's Europe roaming plan

Plans for Thailand

Lastly, for travellers heading to Thailand, Jio offers two plans priced at Rs 1551 and Rs 2851, with respective benefits and durations of validity matching the needs of different travellers. These international roaming plans aim to empower users with flexibility and seamless connectivity during their travels abroad.

Image Source : FILEJio's Thailand roaming plan

ALSO READ: Jio Rs 448 vs Rs 449 recharge plan: Tiny price, big difference for data users