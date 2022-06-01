Jio launches 3 JioFi 4G Wireless Hotspot plans, starting from Rs 249 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioFi 4G Wireless Hotspot

Reliance Jio has recently introduced three new plans for its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot users. The new plans offer data limits with the starting price of Rs 249 which is the base plan. Below are the new plans:

Rs 249 plan will be valid for a month and will be operational with Jio 4G wireless dongle. Users will get 30GB of monthly data under this plan

Rs 299 plan will offer 40GB of data for one month.

Rs 349 is the most expensive plan and it further offers 50GB of total data, which is valid for a month.

The new JioFi plans are majorly targeting business and enterprise users specifically. All the plans will last for a month with the lock-in period. This is a must to mention that if you are expecting it to offer you any voice calls or SMS service, then you are widely mistaken as these new plans are exclusively designed for JioFi users.

JioFi is a 4G wireless hotspot dongle, which could be availed and once the data is exhausted, the user will still be able to use the internet but at a speed of up to 64kbps.

The 4G wireless hotspot dongle from Jio supports a nano-SIM and provides users with up to six hours of the internet in a single battery cycle. The dongle supports a 2,300mAh battery and further supports the internet speed of 150Mbps. Users could easily connect with up to 10 devices on a single dongle.