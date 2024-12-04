Jio introduces affordable 5G data plans starting from Rs 200 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio introduces affordable 5G data plans starting under Rs 200

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with over 49 crore users, continues to expand its affordable data plans. Despite a price hike in July leading to some customer losses, Jio remains a favourite due to its strong network and extensive portfolio of cost-effective plans, including options priced below Rs 200. These plans cater to users seeking high-speed 5G connectivity at budget-friendly rates.

Affordable Jio plans for high-speed data

1. Jio Rs 189 plan

Validity: 28 days

Data and calling: 2GB data and unlimited calls daily

Extras: 100 free SMS per day

Benefits: Free subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud for 28 days

This plan is ideal for users needing ample data and frequent calling within a monthly budget.

2. Jio Rs 198 plan

Validity: 14 days

Data: 2GB daily, totalling 28GB

5G Bonus: Unlimited 5G data in 5G-enabled areas

This plan is perfect for users in 5G coverage zones, offering unlimited 5G data along with standard high-speed benefits.

3. Jio Rs 199 plan

Validity: 18 days

Data & Calling: 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily

Extras: Free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud

This plan provides a balance of data and calls for users with moderate usage needs.

