Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer of up to 100GB free cloud storage launched

Reliance Jio is officially launching its Cloud Storage Welcome offer for users, providing them with up to 100GB of AI cloud storage and access to new AI features. This announcement comes three months after Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, unveiled the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer during the company's 47th Annual General Meeting, alongside several other initiatives.

Jio has begun notifying select users via SMS about an exciting offer related to JioCloud. The messages convey that as a valued member of the Jio family, they are among the first to explore the revamped JioCloud. The offer includes 100GB of free storage along with features like AI Memories, AI Scanner, and DigiLocker, as well as early access to new AI functionalities.

Screenshots indicate that the cloud storage limit has exceeded 100GB, prompting users to check their eligibility for this enhanced offer and experience the AI cloud service themselves. With this rollout, Jio users can take advantage of not only the initial 100GB of free cloud storage but also a suite of advanced AI-driven features. More updates on this development are anticipated soon. However, this is currently available to selected Jio users.

During the AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio users would receive up to 100GB of free cloud storage for securely storing and accessing their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content and data. He also mentioned that Jio would offer the most affordable prices in the market for those requiring additional storage. Ambani stated that the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer was set to launch starting from Diwali that year, promising a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-driven AI services would be accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Meanwhile, the merger between Reliance Jio and Walt Disney's Disney Star has now been finalised, paving the way for the launch of an innovative new entertainment platform. This joint venture unites two of India’s foremost OTT streaming services, Jio Cinema and Jio Hotstar, resulting in the creation of Jiostar.com. This new website promises users an exciting selection of entertainment options.

